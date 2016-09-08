Calendar » Managing the Channel Islands National Park

September 8, 2016 from 7:00pm

Lecture presented by Russell E. Galipeau, Jr.

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 7 pm

Members only Reception • 6:15 – 6:45 pm

Cost: Free (SBMM members), $10 (non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by: Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, John C. Woodward, and Silvio Di Loreto

Russell E. Galipeau, Jr., Superintendent has been working for the National Park Service for 35 years and has been the Superintendent of Channel Islands National Park since 2003.

Previous National Park experience includes: Chief of Natural/Cultural Resources Management at Yosemite National Park and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve; Natural Resources Management Specialist in Southeast Regional Office and at Everglades National Park; Park Ranger at Canaveral National Seashore at Mammoth Cave National Park and Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. He holds a B.S. degree in Forest Resources and Conservation, Wildlife Ecology from the University of Florida.