Calendar » Manchester Girl

June 12, 2014 from 8:00pm

Manchester Girl

Center Stage Theater

June 12,13,14 8:00pm

Tickets $40.00 - Ages 16 and up

Manchestergirl.com

For tickets call 805.963.0408 or visit centerstagetheater.tix.com



Be catapulted around the world, from 1980's Northern England, to the Tokyo Fashion world. This Fringe First winning solo play, written and performed by Sue Turner-Cray will take you on a vivid journey of culture clash disco's drugs and heartbreak.

Experience "Manchester Girl's" heroic journey of self discovery and truth.