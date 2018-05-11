Calendar » Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom at the Granada Theatre

May 11, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

On Friday, May 11, the Granada Theatre presents Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom in collaboration with Lois and Walter Capps Project.



This movie focuses on the remarkable life of South African revolutionary, president and world icon Nelson Mandela. Though he had humble beginnings as a herd boy in a rural village, Mandela became involved in the anti-apartheid movement and co-founded the African National Congress Youth League.



Representatives from Lois and Walter Capps Project will then participate in a Q & A discussion about important themes from the film. This compelling film was selected to inspire thoughtful conversation, and make meaningful connections with community leaders and family members. Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased by calling the Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222.

