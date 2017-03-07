Calendar » Mandelring Quartet

March 7, 2017 from 7:30 pm

This German ensemble, named one of the top six string quartets in the world by the German Fono Forum magazine, was founded in 1988 and has since won some of the world’s greatest competitions, including the ARD in Munich, Concours International de Quatuor à Cordes, and Premio Paolo Borciani. The group founded the HAMBACHERMusikFEST in 1997, and since 2010 has presented its own regular series of concerts at the Berlin Philharmonie. Their program includes String Quartet in F Major (The Dream) by Haydn, Rosamunde by Schubert, and Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 8 in E Minor, Op. 59 No. 2.

Mary Craig Auditorium

