Calendar » Mangia del’ Arte

October 14, 2012 from 6 p.m.

Mangia del’ Arte is that place in the imagination tickled by spectacular movement, feats of balance and strength, unique music and sound, brilliant colors and shapes, and, of course, gastronomic delight. It is shared in a social dining experience with friends, family and total strangers who have gathered to be transported to a place of whimsy and wonder, where the impossible is normal and the mundane is impossible.