Calendar » Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

December 5, 2013 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Experience the holiday magic of a Mannheim Steamroller Christmas produced by Chip Davis. This performance is part of The Granada Theatre Concert Series, and is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, and Lexus. Mannheim Steamroller has toured the world over for 25 years and has become one of America’s favorite holiday traditions for audiences young and old. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features beloved Christmas music along with dazzling multimedia effects performed in the awe-inspiring setting of The Granada Theatre.