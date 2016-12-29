Calendar » Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

December 29, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The Granada Theatre Concert Series presents a Mannheim Steamroller Christmas on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 8:00pm.

Experience the Magic! Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday celebration for over 25 years. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features the beloved Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. The spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller. Don’t miss this ultimate holiday tradition from the #1 Christmas music artist in history!

Tickets range in price from $34 to $93 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.