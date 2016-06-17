Calendar » Mantra Lounge - An Evening of Kirtan

June 17, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Kirtan with Sarvatma Das & Friends... Summer Solstice is on the horizon and what better way to celebrate and illuminate our souls than focused chanting of sacred songs..

Join us for a evening of uplifting kirtan* and nourishing vegan refreshments.



*Kirtan is not a performance, but rather a group experience of call & response chanting to rhythmic melodies which blurs the boundaries between the kirtan leaders and the audience.



Kirtan is for anyone, regardless of background, belief or quality of voice. So pull up a chair, sit on the floor, or jump to your feet and dance.. Get comfy and tune in!

Mantra Lounge • timeless sound in a relaxed environment to quiet the mind...escape the frenzy and immerse yourself in meditative song.