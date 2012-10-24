Manuel Barrueco, guitar
October 24, 2012 from 8 p.m.
Manuel Barrueco is internationally recognized as one of the most important guitarists of our time. During three decades of concertizing, his international tours have taken him to some of the most important musical centers of the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CAMA Masterseries
- Starts: October 24, 2012 8 p.m.
- Price: Section A tickets are $43 and Section B tickets are $33.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/manuel-barrueco-guitar/
- Sponsors: CAMA Masterseries