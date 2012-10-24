Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:28 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Manuel Barrueco, guitar

October 24, 2012 from 8 p.m.
Manuel Barrueco, guitar

Manuel Barrueco is internationally recognized as one of the most important guitarists of our time. During three decades of concertizing, his international tours have taken him to some of the most important musical centers of the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

 

Event Details

 
 
 