Manuel Moran’s “La Cucarachita Martina/Martina, The Little Roach”
March 3, 2018 from 10:30 am - 12:00 PM
Join a little roach on her journey to find true love in a bilingual rock 'n' roll musical, presented simultaneously in English and Spanish. La Cucarachita Martina/Martina, The Little Roach will take place at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Saturday, March 3 from 10:30am to 12:00pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: jzpr_info
- Starts: March 3, 2018 10:30 am - 12:00 PM
- Price: $10- $25
- Location: Marjorie Luke THeatre
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/marjorie-luke-manuel-moranpuppetpaloozasb18/3-3-2018/tickets