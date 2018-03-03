Calendar » Manuel Moran’s “La Cucarachita Martina/Martina, The Little Roach”

March 3, 2018 from 10:30 am - 12:00 PM

Join a little roach on her journey to find true love in a bilingual rock 'n' roll musical, presented simultaneously in English and Spanish. La Cucarachita Martina/Martina, The Little Roach will take place at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Saturday, March 3 from 10:30am to 12:00pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.