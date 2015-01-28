Calendar » Maori Boy Genius

January 28, 2015 from 6:00pm

What if we could turn back the clock and watch the minds forming of those who would create political zeitgeist shifts in the future? MAORI BOY GENIUS does just that. It is a coming-of-age film profiling future Indigenous leader Ngaa Rauuira railing against his people’s statistics of uneducated youth, 40% imprisonment, and alarming suicide rates. Ngaa’s family of eight lives on a modest income but commits to a $35K Yale University bill with the weighty expectation that Ngaa will be the voice of his people. Pietra Brettkelly, 85 min., English/Maori with English subtitles, 2012, New Zealand.