Calendar » Mao’s Last Dancer

September 26, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Film and Discussion: This 2009 Australian film is based on the autobiography of the professional ballet dancer Li Cunxin. The film begins during Mao’s Cultural Revolution when 11 year old Li Cunxin is selected from his rural village and taken to Beijing to undergo years of arduous ballet training. One of his teachers, Chan, inspires in him the sense of classical ballet as opposed to the politically oriented form promoted by Madame Mao. Li Cunxin eventually is given the opportunity to become an exchange student at the Houston Ballet. His attempts to stay in the USA lead to a legal and political fiasco. However, due to the courage of American friends and Li Cunxin's own unswerving commitment to develop his skills unimpeded, the legal and diplomatic issues between America and Communist China are satisfactorily resolved. Li Cunxin’s life unfolds in a way reminiscent of Taoist stories, so it provides a good entry into the Institute’s Fall Study Circle’s theme of Chinese Culture. Free of charge.

Institute of World Culture

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

http://www.worldculture.org

