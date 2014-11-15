Calendar » Maple + Mauve Pop-Up Shop

November 15, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

A bit of concrete, wood, and clever design from the Pacific Northwest defines Maple + Mauve as a boutique jewelry studio, created by Sera Young in 2012. With a background in Interior Design, Young pulls much of her inspiration from architecture near and far. She stays curious by taking walks around Seattle's quirky Fremont neighborhood, which is home to Maple + Mauve. Young takes this opportunity to introduce her new line of handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramics.

Museum Shop