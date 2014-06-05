Calendar » Mar Jewelry Trunk Show

June 5, 2014 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Mar Jewelry has been designed and made in Santa Barbara for over 30 years. Each piece is meticulously handmade in the studio using a variety of high-quality materials, including sterling silver, gold, seaglass, and pearls. The innovative designs have collected numerous awards and the pieces are showcased in galleries and museums stores throughout the United States.

Museum Store