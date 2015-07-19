Calendar » March of Mourning—Justice for Puppy Davey

July 19, 2015 from 1:00pm - 3:30pm

The public is invited to take part in a vigil to remember Puppy Davey, who died due to horrendous abuse and to protest the light sentence his abuser received. The March of Mourning will begin on Sun., July 19, 2015, at 1:00 pm, at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens. Around 3:00 pm, mourners will walk down State Street toward De la Guerra Plaza in a silent march. Organizers are also working to develop a data base of animal abusers and a Davey Alert. Chris DeRose, a well-known animal activist and recipient of the 1997 ‘Courage of Conscience’ International Peace Award will be speaking at the event, along with others.