Marcia Orland presents "Road Trip To the Past" at Genealogy Meeting

November 19, 2016 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Marcia Orland will present "Road Trip to the Past” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, November 19th at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

In August of last year Marcia began a 5,000-mile solo road trip, to reconnect with her cousins, and record their memories. She inspired others along the way to start their own family history conversations by hosting Show & Tell events for grownups.

Marcia grew up in Warsaw, New York, and graduated from Green Mountain College in Vermont. She worked for Congressman Harold C. Ostertag in Washington, DC. She was married in 1958 and had four children by the time she was 25. Divorced in 1971, she moved with her children to West Los Angeles where she combined single parent family life with a career in the financial services sector. In 1979 she married motion picture producer, John Orland.

Following the passing of both her parents in 2004, Marcia and her sisters realized there were many unanswered questions about their early years and family history. At the age of 65 she founded Afterglow Media, determined to help others realize the importance of recording and preserving family legacies, before it’s too late. Marcia and John moved to Summerland in 2010 and now live in Carpinteria.

Marcia is a member of the Association of Personal Historians, and creates digital video biographies of individuals’ lives, each with a companion book, preserving the storyteller’s memories, life experiences, values and hopes for the future.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438