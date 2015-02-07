Calendar » Mardi Gras Dinner, Dance & Auction

February 7, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

St. Mary's School invites you to our 13th Annual Mardi Gras Dinner, Dance, and Auction.

Items include: travel, jewelry, wine, art, electronics, home decor and much more. Silent auction begins 5:00 PM. Dinner, live auction and dancing begin at 7:00 PM.

To purchase tickets call: (805) 925-6713 or mail a check to St. Mary's School, 424 E. Cypress St. Santa Maria, CA 93454.