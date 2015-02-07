Mardi Gras Dinner, Dance & Auction
February 7, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
St. Mary's School invites you to our 13th Annual Mardi Gras Dinner, Dance, and Auction.
Items include: travel, jewelry, wine, art, electronics, home decor and much more. Silent auction begins 5:00 PM. Dinner, live auction and dancing begin at 7:00 PM.
To purchase tickets call: (805) 925-6713 or mail a check to St. Mary's School, 424 E. Cypress St. Santa Maria, CA 93454.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 7, 2015 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
- Price: $60
- Location: Santa Maria Radisson, 3455 Airpark Drive. Santa Maria, CA 93455
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/St-Marys-Events-Santa-Maria/1453333738289800