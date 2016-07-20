Calendar » Margaritaville “Sunset Cruise” on Channel Cat Charters benefiting Alpha Resource Center

July 20, 2016 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Banc of California proudly supports Alpha Resource Center

Back by Popular Demand, Margaritaville "Sunset Cruise" on Channel Cat Charters will go on Sale May 11, 2016 at 3:00pm. The demand is very high, don't let the opportunity pass you by to Set Sail July 20th on Margaritaville "Sunset Cruise" on Channel Cat Charters benefiting Alpha Resource Center Santa Barbara. A Night to Remember $100.00 ticket price includes 2 drink tickets. VIP Unlimited Margaritas, Beer, Wine $125.00. Join us for a beautiful evening with Music, Appetizers and Fun! Alpha Resource Center is committed to Empowering Individuals, Supporting Families and Building a Community that values the contribution of all people. For tickets please email Magda Arroyo at [email protected] or call 805-335-4586. For more information on Alpha Resource Center please call Marissa Pasquini at 805-683-2145 or visit their website at www.alphasb.org. Please follow us on facebook http://www.facebook.com/margaritaville.sunsetcruise/