May 9, 2015 from 4:45pm - 9:30pm

Join Girls Inc. of Carpinteria for its 8th Annual Mariachi Encuentro event, featuring the two-time Grammy award-winning group, Mariachi Divas. Guests will enjoy a traditional, authentic Hispanic dinner with live entertainment provided by the all-female ensemble. The event coincides with Mexican Mother’s Day on May 9th.



All proceeds benefit Girls Inc. of Carpinteria programs and scholarships, supporting the organization’s mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold.



Date: Saturday, May 9th

Time: Doors open at 4:45 p.m.

Location: Girls Inc. Carpinteria, 5315 Foothill Road, Carpinteria

Tickets: (note advance purchase only, tickets will not be sold at the door)

$40 for Bleacher Section*

$50 for Reserved Seating*

$60 for Preferred Seating*



*Purchase of ticket includes dinner

For tickets or more information, please visit http://girlsinc-carp.org/mariachi-encuentro or contact Ericka at (805) 684-6364 or [email protected]