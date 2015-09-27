Marie and Pierre Curie
September 27, 2015 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm
TITLE: MARIE AND PIERRE CURIE: Piezoelectricity and its use in our daily lives.
SPEAKER: Ender Kuntsal
In addition to the Curie's pioneering work in radioactivity and their Nobel Prize, they led the way to many inventions we take for granted today, including cell phones, hearing aids, and stovetops. Ender Kuntsal will talk about the intriguing lives of the Curies, piezoelectricity, and how we use it every day.
Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
Goleta Valley Public Library
