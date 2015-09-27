Calendar » Marie and Pierre Curie

September 27, 2015 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm



TITLE: MARIE AND PIERRE CURIE: Piezoelectricity and its use in our daily lives.

SPEAKER: Ender Kuntsal

In addition to the Curie's pioneering work in radioactivity and their Nobel Prize, they led the way to many inventions we take for granted today, including cell phones, hearing aids, and stovetops. Ender Kuntsal will talk about the intriguing lives of the Curies, piezoelectricity, and how we use it every day.

