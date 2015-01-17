Calendar » Marielle Bourgeois Speaks on the “Daughters of the King of France” at Genealogy Meeting

January 17, 2015 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

This month’s featured speaker, Marielle Bourgeois, will speak on Les Filles du Roi / The Daughters of the King of France, Louis XIV -- In 1663, thirty six women from Europe came to Quebec with the intent to meet a husband, start a family and thus strengthen the French Colony. They were the daughters of the King of France, Louis XIV, from the point of view that the king gave each one of them a dowry and paid for their transportation to North America, which was a generous and remarkable gift. There may have been as many as 850 Daughters of the King who left France for New France between 1663 and 1673 and many of their ancestors are living today, some of them in the Santa Barbara area.

Marielle Bourgeois is a descendant of one of these women. Born in Montréal, a graduate of universities in Canada and USA. She is a published writer genealogist, lecturer and researcher presently living in California. She gives presentations in English and in French on topics of history and genealogy, in the USA, Canada and Europe, and spoke at the International Genealogy Conference in Paris. She has specialized in European (Western and Eastern), Canadian and USA genealogy and history research for 30 years.

As a researcher and award winning writer, her articles have been published in various magazines - Heritage Quest Magazine, Everton's Family History Magazine; the American-Canadian Genealogist, Family Tree Magazine; Acadian Genealogy Exchange; History Magazine; Je Me Souviens; L'Ancêtre; Les Mémoires; Le Bourgeois and on Internet sites like Global Gazette.

This promises to be a fascinating presentation.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

