Calendar » Marilyn Horne Winners Recital

March 7, 2016 from 7:oopm

BEAUTIFUL MUSIC. PASSIONATE PERFORMANCE. Baritone Benjamin Dickerson and pianist Alden Gatt, winners of the 2015 Marilyn Horne Song Competition, perform songs by Brahms, Rachmaninoff, Vaughan Williams, Poulenc, and Gershwin in recital.