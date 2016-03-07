Marilyn Horne Winners Recital
March 7, 2016 from 7:oopm
BEAUTIFUL MUSIC. PASSIONATE PERFORMANCE. Baritone Benjamin Dickerson and pianist Alden Gatt, winners of the 2015 Marilyn Horne Song Competition, perform songs by Brahms, Rachmaninoff, Vaughan Williams, Poulenc, and Gershwin in recital.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 7, 2016 7:oopm
- Price: $20 reg / $10 student / 7-17 Free
- Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West
- Website: http://www.musicacademy.org/event-detail/3039273-marilyn-horne-competition-winners-recital