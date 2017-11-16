Calendar » Marine Megatropolis 1974 – 1981

November 16, 2017 from 5:30pm

Photos by Bob Evans

Opening Artist Reception • Free to the Public

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, November 16, 2017 • 5:30 – 7:00pm

Please RSVP: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8747

Exhibit will run November 16, 2017 through April 2018

The Exhibit includes 26 spectacular images selected from expeditions by Bob Evans and Andrew J. McMullen of La Mer Bleu Productions in Santa Barbara. Bob and Andy photo-documented the marine life as it developed beneath the offshore oil platforms of the Santa Barbara Channel between 1974 and 1981.

Also premiered in the Exhibit are images from what is believed to be the first alternative uses for offshore oil platforms. Artifacts from these expeditions include: Self-designed camera housings, log books identifying relevant survey data from more than 850 dives and a can from the first mussel harvest for human consumption from the offshore oil platforms of the Santa Barbara Channel.

Bob Evans and Andrew J. McMullen were the first independent underwater photographers given carte blanche access to the Offshore Oil Platforms of the Santa Barbara Channel. Selections from the Collection have appeared in numerous publications and venues, including, National Geographic, Time Life publications, including Time Magazine, Sielmanns Tierwelt (Germany), Tauchen (Germany), Skin Diver Magazine, and countless educational, industry and government publications.

The Collection includes over 2,500 35-mm color slides and 7,000 feet of super 8- and 16-mm footage. The Collection forms a foundation for fish counts, animal identifications, and comparison for research being conducted today. It has unique historical, educational, scientific, political and artistic value.

“Oil platforms off California are among the most productive marine fish habitats globally”1