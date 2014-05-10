Calendar » Marinella Senatore. Building Communities

May 10, 2014 from 6:00 PM

Saturday, May 10, 6–8 pm

Opening Reception

Join us for the opening of Marinella Senatore. Building Communities

Exhibition on view: May 11 – August 17, 2014

Having premiered in October 2013 at Italy’s foremost museum for contemporary art, Castello di Rivoli, MCASB will host the West Coast debut of artist Marinella Senatore’s retrospective exhibition. Senatore has gained international acclaim for her masterfully orchestrated films and public projects. Marinella Senatore. Building Communities is a thoughtful selection of Senatore’s operatic work, often taking the form of collaborative films that assert the audience as a key protagonist. Using the medium of film to describe her role as an activator, the artist states, “I feel that I am part of those processes that see the artist as a director who has a score through which people negotiate or contest their participation.” Creating new possibilities for public involvement, the exhibition in Santa Barbara will feature past artwork, creative writing workshops, community dances, and interactive photo shoots, using the creative and process itself as a subject. In the conjunction with the exhibition, Senatore is organizing a public parade to build a new community around MCASB.



Marinella Senatore was born in Cava dei Tirreni in 1977 and now lives and works in Berlin. She is the winner of the 2013 Fellowship for Young Italian Artists, an initiative conceived by Marcella Beccaria, Chief Curator of Castello di Rivoli, and sponsored by the Friends and Supporters of the Museum.

***SHORT LISTED FOR THE TURNER PRIZE**

ADMISSION IS FREE