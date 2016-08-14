Calendar » Maritime History, Classic Train Car, and Wine Tasting!

August 14, 2016 from 10:00am

Last Year’s Classic Ride was so successful, we decided to do it again.

August 14th, you can have the thrill of riding aboard a classic train car, on a roundtrip to San Luis Obispo, listening to SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga tell tales of local maritime history, while seeing the sights and tasting local wines.

Sunday, August 14 (Leaves Santa Barbara Station at 10:20 am, returns 4:30 pm)

Register at: http://www.sbmm.org/events

SBMM Members- $115 / Non-members- $125 (Also includes boxed lunch)