Maritime History, Classic Train Car, and Wine Tasting!
Last Year’s Classic Ride was so successful, we decided to do it again.
August 14th, you can have the thrill of riding aboard a classic train car, on a roundtrip to San Luis Obispo, listening to SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga tell tales of local maritime history, while seeing the sights and tasting local wines.
Sunday, August 14 (Leaves Santa Barbara Station at 10:20 am, returns 4:30 pm)
Register at: http://www.sbmm.org/events
SBMM Members- $115 / Non-members- $125 (Also includes boxed lunch)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMM
- Starts: August 14, 2016 10:00am
- Location: Santa Barbara Train Station, 209 State St.
- Website: http://www.sbmm.org