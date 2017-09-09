Maritime History, Classic Train Car, and Wine Tasting!
September 9, 2017 from 10:00am - 5:00pm
When: Saturday, September 9, 2017
Cost: $115 (SBMM members), $125 (non-members)
Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8747
Ride aboard a classic train car roundtrip to San Luis Obispo while tasting local wines and listening to SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga tells tales of local maritime history.
Leaves Santa Barbara Station at 10:00 am, returns 5:00 pm
Bring your own lunch!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMM
- Location: Santa Barbara Train Station
- Website: http://www.sbmm.org/all-events