Mark Bittman
Celebrated Food Columnist and Best-selling Cookbook Author
An Afternoon with Mark Bittman
SAT, OCT 18 / 3 PM / CAMPBELL HALL
“The essence of the Bittman approach is simplicity, ease and quality.” Salon.com
With nearly 2 million copies sold, Mark Bittman’s How to Cook Everything is the bible of the modern kitchen. Bittman’s straightforward approach to cooking and his encouraging advice, both in his many cookbooks and New York Times columns, has ushered timid home cooks into the kitchen with confidence and ease. His motto? “Anyone can cook, and most everyone should.” The widely respected author is also well-known for his incisive writing on the moral, environmental, political and economic issues connected with food. He comes to Santa Barbara on the heels of his new book release: How to Cook Everything Fast.
Books will be available for purchase and signing
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/index.aspx or (805) 893-3535
Community Partner: Orfalea Foundation
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: October 18, 2014 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Price: $15.00, FREE for UCSB Students
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3114