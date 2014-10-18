Calendar » Mark Bittman

October 18, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Celebrated Food Columnist and Best-selling Cookbook Author

An Afternoon with Mark Bittman

SAT, OCT 18 / 3 PM / CAMPBELL HALL

“The essence of the Bittman approach is simplicity, ease and quality.” Salon.com

With nearly 2 million copies sold, Mark Bittman’s How to Cook Everything is the bible of the modern kitchen. Bittman’s straightforward approach to cooking and his encouraging advice, both in his many cookbooks and New York Times columns, has ushered timid home cooks into the kitchen with confidence and ease. His motto? “Anyone can cook, and most everyone should.” The widely respected author is also well-known for his incisive writing on the moral, environmental, political and economic issues connected with food. He comes to Santa Barbara on the heels of his new book release: How to Cook Everything Fast.

Books will be available for purchase and signing

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/index.aspx or (805) 893-3535

Community Partner: Orfalea Foundation