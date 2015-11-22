Calendar » Mark Moffett- The High Frontier: Exploring the Forest Canopy

November 22, 2015 from 3:00pm

One of only a handful of people to earn a Ph.D. respected ecologist E.O. Wilson, Mark Moffett has worked in the crowns of the tallest trees, where most of the world’s biodiversity lies, pursuing orangutans and canopy bears or finding rare orchids and insects – work that he details in his book, The High Frontier: Exploring the Tropical Rainforest Canopy. He is a modern-day explorer with more than a little luck on his side, having accidentally sat on the world’s deadliest snake, battled drug lords with dart guns, and scrambled up a tree to escape bull elephants. For him such risks are worth it, as part of his mission to find stories that make people fall in love with the unexpected: insects, frogs, and other of nature’s small wonders.

