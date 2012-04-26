Calendar » Mark Morris Dance Group

April 26, 2012 from 8:00 pm

For three decades the Mark Morris Dance Group has enthralled critics and dance audiences with its seemingly endless display of creativity and masterful dancing, bringing the works of its namesake to life with unparalleled conviction, pristine beauty and an unfailing commitment to perform to live musical accompaniment. The sheer brilliance and wealth of Morris’ choreographic invention is a joyous expression of classical refinement and thrilling musicality.