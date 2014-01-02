Calendar » Mark Robert Halper Book Signing

January 2, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

The 71 artist portraits and 14 still life images of Between Seer and Seen reflect on the creative interactions that transform the artist’s view of the world into the physical reality of art. Published in 2013, each beautifully reproduced photograph in the publication is allowed the visual luxury of a two-page spread in this 188 page, hard cover edition. Barry Spacks, Santa Barbara artist and its first Poet Laureate, wrote the introduction to this meditation on the visual artists of our time.

Museum Store