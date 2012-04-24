Calendar » Mark Swed on Student Research in Music

April 24, 2012 from 7:30p.m.

The students enrolled in Music 302 – The History and Literature of Music will present formal papers in a public reading. Serving as guest commentator will be Mark Swed, a noted author, media arts personality and the chief music critic for the “Los Angeles Times.” Admission is free. For more information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.