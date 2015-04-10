Calendar » Marketing an Alternative Right of Passage: An End to Female Circumcision in Africa?

April 10, 2015 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Female Genital Cutting represents an internationally and culturally sensitive issue with varying degrees of successful intervention. As part of Antioch University Santa Barbara's socially responsible MBA program, this workshop will explore the case study of Africa Schools of Kenya’s (ASK) Alternative Right of Passage. Communication and education rest at the center of the debate and marketing, in its most rudimentary form, is essential for the successful end to the practice.

What are the challenges of bringing a philanthropic initiative to scale while supplying the financial rollout, building a sustainable funding model for the local community, and maintaining cultural resonance and conservation? Join us for an evening of learning and exploration followed with a facilitated problem solving/working session.

The event, led by Teri Gabrielsen of ASK is free and open to the public. Visit www.antiochsb.edu to RSVP and for more information about the workshop and ASK.