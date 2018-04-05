Calendar » Marketing Maps

April 5, 2018 from 8:00AM - 1:00PM

Marketing Maps

SBCC Career Skills Institute

Learn how to harness the position of products or companies in the mental mind map of a customer in order to create immediate recognition or purchases by target market customers.

You may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Strategic Marketing Badge. Participants who complete this badge will develop strategic marketing skills related to social media communication, planning, and manipulation of goals.

To obtain the Strategic Marketing Badge, participants must complete a total of four courses:

(1) Promotional Marketing Tools

(2) Business Branding

(3) Marketing Maps

(4) Mobile Marketing

Marketing Maps will be taught on two Thursdays, April 5 and April 12 from 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Course number: MKT NC003 (CRN 64133)

Date: Thursday, April 5 (Thursdays, April 5 – April 12)

Time: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 26; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program is endorsed by LinkedIn® and serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.