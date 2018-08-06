Calendar » Marketing Monday - How To Build A Brand For 20/20

August 6, 2018 from 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

What if you could build your client list, charge more, and stand out in the marketplace??

Come find out the secrets from one of the leading sales & marketing female entrepreneurs who has a created the bullseye branding system that allows you to grow profits & presence!



Chrystal Clifton has been featured in Good Morning America, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, VOGUE, Wine Spectator, Food & Wine, and the San Francisco Chroncile. She is passionate and dedicated to working with business owners and leaders so they can have the breakthroughs they need to keep them growing & creating a business and life THEY LOVE.