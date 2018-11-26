Calendar » Mars Insight Landing Event

November 26, 2018 from 11:00am - 1:oopm

Children and their families can view the landing of NASA’s InSight on Mars live through our Vandenberg Launch Experience at noon. They can also build a mini lander, learn about shock absorption with a fun Jell-O experiment, and understand the InSight’s mission better by interacting with a hands-on heat sensor and seismograph. Stay tuned for more details on our website and social media handles!