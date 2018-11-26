Pixel Tracker

Mars Insight Landing Event

November 26, 2018 from 11:00am - 1:oopm
Children and their families can view the landing of NASA’s InSight on Mars live through our Vandenberg Launch Experience at noon. They can also build a mini lander, learn about shock absorption with a fun Jell-O experiment, and understand the InSight’s mission better by interacting with a hands-on heat sensor and seismograph. Stay tuned for more details on our website and social media handles!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Robbie Naten
  • Price: $6
  • Location: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum
  • Website: http://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/
 
 
 