Calendar » Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Kickoff Event

January 15, 2016 from 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m.

Friday, January 15, 12:00 noon at the UCSB Campus, near Buchanan Hall.

Justice for All, “Walk With Us”; Ceremony at the Eternal Flame, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. which was placed by class of 1969. We will then walk to North Hall, to view the mural depicting the student takeover in 1968.