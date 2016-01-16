Calendar » Martin Luther King, Jr. Justice for All Play

January 16, 2016 from 2 pm - 4 pm

“Justice for All” Melvin Richey, Director/Writer of Play; Cast: Bernice Garrett, Mary Glover, Olivia Glover, Melvin Richey; Kimberly Robinson, personal experiences; songs of the ’60’s; Dr. King’s philosophy. Highlights to include Rosa Parks, 1964, and other notable Civil Rights activists. Questions and Answers will follow regarding issues of relevance to greater Santa Barbara communities, as well as, in other parts of the U.S.