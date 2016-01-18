Calendar » Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday - Arlington Program

January 18, 2016 from 11 a.m. - 12:40 pm

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara will host its 9th annual city celebration program. The invocation will be delivered by Mark Richardson, Pastor, First United Methodist Church. The program will feature Dr. Broderick A. Huggins, Bishop, St. Paul Baptist Church and its mass choir, which was so inspirational and enthusiastically received last year. Michael Downey, will present a dynamic performing oratory of excerpts from Dr. King’s “The Other America”. Offering their statements of support will be Congresswoman, Lois Capps, California State Senator - Hannah-Beth Jackson, and Mayor, Helene Schneider.

In an effort to continually engage our youth in understanding the legacy and life of Dr. King, the annual Essay and Poetry Contest is promoted in schools throughout the greater Santa Barbara area. Sojourner Kincaid Rolle will announce winners. First place elementary and first place secondary students will read their winning entries. Winners are selected by a diverse cross section of the community, with support by Cynthia Silverman, Director, Anti Defamation League. Youth from the Santa Barbara Dance Institute, under the direction of Rosalina Macisco, Founder and Artistic Director, will dance to song title, “We Acknowledge You” by Karen Clark Sheard. from her album, Heavens Are Telling. www.sbdi.org