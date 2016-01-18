Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday - Unity March
January 18, 2016 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
UNITY MARCH
The Unity March will take place beginning De la Guerra Plaza, walking up State Street, with singing of Civil Rights songs, to the historic Arlington Theater.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara
- Price: free
- Location: Starting at De la Guerra Plaza
- Website: http://www.mlksb.com
