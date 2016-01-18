Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 3:41 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday - Unity March

January 18, 2016 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

UNITY MARCH

The Unity March will take place beginning De la Guerra Plaza, walking up State Street, with singing of Civil Rights songs, to the historic Arlington Theater.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: January 18, 2016 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Price: free
  • Location: Starting at De la Guerra Plaza
  • Website: http://www.mlksb.com
  • Sponsors: Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara
 
 
 