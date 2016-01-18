Calendar » Martin Luther King, National Holiday - Morning Program

Martin Luther King, National Holiday - Morning Program

January 18, 2016 from 9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m.

De La Guerra Plaza, Santa Barbara, CA; Music, Native American Blessing, and Dance. Ceremonial blessing by Marcus Lopez, "Barbareno Chumash Council” . Appearances by Local officials, Assemblyman, Das Williams, Supervisor, Salud Carbajal. Supervisor, Janet Wolf and Mayor of Goleta, Jim Farr. “The Inner Light Gospel Choir”, Dauri Kennedy, Director. “World Dance for Humanity”, Janet Reineck, Choreographer.