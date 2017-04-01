Calendar » Marty O’Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra

April 1, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

April 1, 2017



Standing Sun LIVE



presents



Marty O'Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra



opening set by Grass Mountain



Everybody seems to be discovering Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra. It only takes seeing them perform a single song to understand why – this is a band starting to benefit from years of hard work and carefully planned stagecraft. Their music commands attention, and Marty and the OSO inspire every new audience member to come back again and again, sometimes driving hours to see the next show and almost always bringing a new convert along for the ride.



Marty began performing in front of audiences with violinist Chris Lynch in 2012. As time went by, the group evolved to include percussionist Matt Goff and upright bassist Ben Berry. With new songs that feel timeless, the chemistry and interaction between the 4-piece on stage is the core of their charm.



Their music pushes the boundaries of blues and folk, heavy but never overwhelming, tied together by Marty’s stark and iconic voice. Everything they do is captivating and energetic while always appearing effortless. In the words of NPR Music, they are a “band true to its name: soulful.”



The band has toured and performed relentlessly over the past few years, traveling from their backyard stomping grounds of Northern California as far as Seattle, New Orleans, London and Berlin. Even as the audiences continue to grow, their shows never lose the sense of intimacy normally found only in a band’s hometown.



Every move they make is a step forward, constantly creating and improving, meeting new friends and fans everywhere they go. With a new year on the horizon and the calendar filling up with dates all over the United States and United Kingdom, it’s clear that Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra are poised to be one of the most talked about groups of 2017.



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*



All ages show!



$15 Standing Room / $20 Reserved Seating