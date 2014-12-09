Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 6:06 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Mary and Other Women of Scripture  Reveal the Feminine Aspect of God

December 9, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Tuesday, December 9 - 7:00 pm

La Casa de Maria - Casa Regina Meeting Room

For directions go to: www.lcdm.org <http://www.lcdm.org/>

 

   Followed by a Reception 

Bring your favorite finger food and/or drink to share

 

Mary, you nourish us

Ruth, you model compassion 

Hannah, your radiant warmth envelops us

Mary of Bethany, you symbolize wisdom

All you holy women come be with us.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: December 9, 2014 7:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Price: 0.00
  • Location: La Casa de Maria, 800 El Bosque Rd, Santa Barbara, 93108
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 