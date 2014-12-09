Mary and Other Women of Scripture Reveal the Feminine Aspect of God
December 9, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm
Mary and Other Women of Scripture
Reveal the Feminine Aspect of God
Tuesday, December 9 - 7:00 pm
La Casa de Maria - Casa Regina Meeting Room
For directions go to: www.lcdm.org <http://www.lcdm.org/>
Followed by a Reception
Bring your favorite finger food and/or drink to share
Mary, you nourish us
Ruth, you model compassion
Hannah, your radiant warmth envelops us
Mary of Bethany, you symbolize wisdom
All you holy women come be with us.
