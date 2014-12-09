Calendar » Mary and Other Women of Scripture Reveal the Feminine Aspect of God

December 9, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Mary and Other Women of Scripture

Reveal the Feminine Aspect of God

Tuesday, December 9 - 7:00 pm

La Casa de Maria - Casa Regina Meeting Room

For directions go to: www.lcdm.org <http://www.lcdm.org/>

Followed by a Reception

Bring your favorite finger food and/or drink to share

Mary, you nourish us

Ruth, you model compassion

Hannah, your radiant warmth envelops us

Mary of Bethany, you symbolize wisdom

All you holy women come be with us.