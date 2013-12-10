Calendar » Mary in Winter Celebration

December 10, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join the Beatitude community at La Casa de Maria Retreat Center to celebrate Mary in the stillness of Winter. We will prepare for the seeding of the word of God. “For Mary it all began in prayer--in a moment of intimacy. What would be asked of her? Her relative Elizabeth, a wise woman would understand!” We culminate our celebration in a Marian Eucharistic Prayer and end in a festive sharing of food and drink.

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes lives a New Way to be Roman Catholic. This community is served by womenpriests. We embrace inclusivity, diversity, and interdependence and are rooted in the values of compassion, peace and justice.

BRING FOOD AND/OR DRINK TO SHARE. We meet in Casa Regina meeting room.