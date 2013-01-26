Calendar » Mary Mitchell presents at SB Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting

January 26, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Speaker Mary Mitchell has published a book on her grandparents, Prynce Charles Hopkins & Eileen Thomas Hopkins. Prynce’s parents, Charles & Mary Hopkins, helped settle Santa Barbara in the 1800s. Their home, El Nido, on the corner of Garden and Pedregosa streets is a well-known landmark depicted in travel brochures and post cards, and was the site for several silent films. This book relates Mary’s genealogical research on her English grandmother and her grandfather’s story of his life with her.