Marymount Open House

January 11, 2015 from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Visitors will learn about Marymount's unique academic programs t hat combine a mastery of core subjects with the acquisition of the essential 21st century skills today's students need to navigate a continuously changing landscaper. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Marymount's 10-acre Riviera campus, experience being in Marymount's classrooms, see renovations, athletic and art spaces, and new innovation and design thinking labs. Very importantly, visitors will get to learn about the school's core values, meet Marymount's dynamic teaching staff, and hear about the leadership and character programs that Marymount is so well-known for.