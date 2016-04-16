Masculinity, Spirituality and Grief
Do men really grieve and suffer differently? Hospice of Santa Barbara invites bereaved men to the Masculinity, Spirituality and Grief support group to share and listen to our own stories. This is a men’s only group.
Space is limited. Interested participants must complete registration before the first session begins. No drop-ins please. The group will meet on Saturdays, April 16- May 21.
For more information, or to register, please contact the intake coordinator at (805) 563-8820 ext. 110 or visit hospiceofsb.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 16, 2016 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: free, but dontations encouraged
- Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara 93103