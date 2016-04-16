Calendar » Masculinity, Spirituality and Grief

April 16, 2016 from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Do men really grieve and suffer differently? Hospice of Santa Barbara invites bereaved men to the Masculinity, Spirituality and Grief support group to share and listen to our own stories. This is a men’s only group.

Space is limited. Interested participants must complete registration before the first session begins. No drop-ins please. The group will meet on Saturdays, April 16- May 21.

For more information, or to register, please contact the intake coordinator at (805) 563-8820 ext. 110 or visit hospiceofsb.org.