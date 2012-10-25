Calendar » MASKS

October 25, 2012 from 7:30 pm

Performance/MCC Theater A psycho-social buddy dramedy about the thirty-year life journey of two men, an African-American male named Jason Miller aka J. Boogie and a Latino male named Tonyo Geraldo aka T.G., growing up in the juvenile justice system, struggling to make it into manhood, battling with their past to shed their masks. Winner of the NAACP THEATRE AWARD FOR BEST PLAYWRIGHT.