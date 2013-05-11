Masks and Headdresses Art From Scrap Workshop with Bill O’Malley
May 11, 2013 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
Join a visiting Guest Artist to make a different project each week – or complete any work of art inspired by the variety of unique items you find in the art workshop. Children 6 years and up can stay and have fun while their parents go shopping at the Saturday Farmer's Market – just one block away. This is a perfect way to spend a morning – for Artists of all ages! Check our calendar for these and other programs.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Art From Scrap, Explore Ecology
- Price: 8.00
- Location: Art From Scrap
- Website: http://www.ExploreEcology.org
