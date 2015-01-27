Calendar » Mass Deportation and Global Capitalism

January 27, 2015 from 6:00pm

In the spring of 2014, President Obama’s administration reached a landmark of over 2 million deportations - more in under six years than the sum total of all deportations prior to 1997. Moreover, the vast majority of deportees are Latin American and Caribbean men. In this presentation, Prof. Golash-Boza will explain these racialized and gendered trends in immigration law enforcement in the context of global capitalism. Dr. Golash-Boza is associate professor of Sociology at the University of California, Merced.