Calendar » Mass for Feast of Pentecost

May 18, 2013 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

The Progressive Catholic Church of the Beatitudes invites you to join us Saturday, May 18th at 5:30 pm for a Mass to celebrate the feast of Pentecost. We pray the Holy Spirit will act upon us, “I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.” (Ezechiel) Being on fire with love and compassion is the flame of the Gospel! Everyone is welcome on Saturday, May 18th at 5:30 pm. We are rooted in the values of compassion, peace, and justice. www.beatitudes-sb.org